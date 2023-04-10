Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -641.25, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

