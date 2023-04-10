Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.25, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

