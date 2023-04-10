Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,500.92 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,497.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,409.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

