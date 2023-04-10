M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 18,355 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $56.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,023.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,771,071 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.



