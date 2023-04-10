M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,612 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $9.01 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

