M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 50,955 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.