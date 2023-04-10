M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,611 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $88.39 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

