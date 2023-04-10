M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

MEDP stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.