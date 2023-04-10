M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,885 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Qualys

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.