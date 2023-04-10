M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.