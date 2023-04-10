M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

General Motors stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

