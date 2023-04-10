M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 198 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.32 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

