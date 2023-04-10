M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 21,122 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.49%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

