M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,182 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 163,538 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

HEES stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

