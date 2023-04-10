M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,409 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,081.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.18.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.40. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

