M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $4,614,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,822,872. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

