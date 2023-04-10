M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 347,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $159.85 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

