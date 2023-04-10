M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 43,393 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $55.66 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

