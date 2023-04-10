M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $641.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

