M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $265.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average is $301.91. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

