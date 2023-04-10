M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $130.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

