M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

