M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $215.89 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $438.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

