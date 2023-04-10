M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 921.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $190.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.