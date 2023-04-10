M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 87.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 431,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 265,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

