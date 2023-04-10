M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $519.97 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.27.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

