M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

EL stock opened at $241.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

