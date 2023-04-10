M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 117,996 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $106.26 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

