M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

