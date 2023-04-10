M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.