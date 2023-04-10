M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.68 Million in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

