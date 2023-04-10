M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.78 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 86,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

