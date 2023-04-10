M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.07 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Copa by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Copa by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.94 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

