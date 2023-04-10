M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.44 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

