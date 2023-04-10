M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.05 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

