M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 298,369 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ADT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.