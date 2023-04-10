M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $121.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

