M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.92 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.