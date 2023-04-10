M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.