M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 15,583 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

