M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,110 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.