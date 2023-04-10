M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 490,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

