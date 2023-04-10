M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $655,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

