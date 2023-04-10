M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:EPAM opened at $286.28 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.