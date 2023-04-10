M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $286.28 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

