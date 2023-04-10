M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 47,068 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

