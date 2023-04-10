M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE:PBH opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

