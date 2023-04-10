M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

