M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,560 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

