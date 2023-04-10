M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 237,573 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,573 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

