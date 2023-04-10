M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 248,404 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,404 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.